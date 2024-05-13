"Zimbabwe Will Not Totally Eliminate Use Of Coal"

We acknowledge that coal is a critical component of our energy mix. With droughts, coal (power stations) — especially Hwange — has been able to push 1 000MW.

It has been an anchor. We believe over time, we will continue to use coal. We also have our decarbonisation plans, which are within the 2050 horizon, which most countries have put in place.

I think this is a position, which is carried by most African countries that are using coal.

We are saying within this horizon of up to 2050, we will come up with a clear decarbonisation strategy, which will also consider how best we can convert carbon dioxide from our coal plants — either orchestrating it through carbon sinking, which is expensive, but also through planting more forests to absorb that carbon dioxide through photosynthesis.

The idea is to be net zero, not to totally eliminate the use of coal.