NPA Dismisses Mliswa's Corruption Allegations Against A Public Prosecutor

The Prosecutor General Hon Loyce Matanda-Moyo and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPAZ) take note of the concerns raised by Mr Themba Mliswa regarding how the criminal case of S v TATENDA GWINJI (a fraud case) was handled.

The complaint raises allegations of corruption against a member of our prosecutorial team. We understand that these accusations are very serious and could affect the public’s confidence in our criminal justice delivery system.

In line with our unwavering commitment to the rule of law and the pursuit of justice, we wish to assure the public that we are taking these allegations very seriously.

The NPAZ reiterates that it does not tolerate corruption within its ranks and urges anyone with evidence of such misconduct to come forward.

Concerning this particular case, the decision not to place the accused person on remand was made after careful consideration by the Prosecutor in Chegutu, in consultation with the Chief Public Prosecutor in charge of Mashonaland West Province.

This decision allows for a comprehensive investigation to be conducted, ensuring a thorough assessment of all the evidence before proceeding.

The complainant’s rights are not prejudiced by this decision, and investigations will continue to allow us to determine whether to proceed to trial or not. The NPAZ remains committed to ensuring a fair and just outcome for all parties involved in this case.

Historically, the criminal justice system has been misused by individuals attempting to resolve civil disputes. This practice has led to the waste of valuable resources and hindered the pursuit of genuine criminal investigations.

The NPAZ is committed to restoring public trust by focusing on the timely and effective prosecution of criminal matters and not civil matters.

The NPAZ maintains a zero-tolerance policy on corruption. Any allegations of misconduct will be thoroughly investigated, but concrete evidence is required to initiate such investigations. Publicly accusing prosecutors without evidence damages their reputations and that of the NPAZ.

We understand and appreciate the public’s desire for swift action and accountability. However, we urge all stakeholders to exercise patience and allow due process to unfold without undue interference or speculation.

Premature conclusions based on unverified information can inadvertently compromise the fairness and integrity of the legal process.

To maintain transparency and public confidence, we will provide timely updates on the progress in this case, while adhering to ethical guidelines.

We encourage citizens to report corruption responsibly to avoid the dissemination of unconfirmed claims that may unduly prejudice the outcome of the investigation.