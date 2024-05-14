Zimbabwe, South Africa 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier Kick-off Time Changed

But ultimately we were given a 6 pm kick-off and the decision was final. So, the match between Bafana Bafana and Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, 11 June 2024 will kick off at 18h00.

We call upon all fans to fill up the stadium and support the boys, make sure that they feel the love when they play their first match at home since the Bronze medal achievement at the Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire a few weeks ago.

According to SAFA, the gates will open at 3 PM and the tickets are priced at R50.00 for adults. Kids, scholars and students will pay R20.00 (school uniform and student cards required for over 12-year-olds). Tickets are available at TicketPro outlets, Spar, SuperSpar, Putco, Postnet etc.

