Zimbabwean Embassy In South Africa To Start E-Passport Processing This Week

15 minutes ago Tue, 14 May 2024 10:24:05 GMT

The Government says it will start processing e-passports at its embassy in South Africa this week, with officials from the Registrar General’s department being deployed to assist consulate staff.

This follows the setting up of the e-passport processing centre in Johannesburg.

In an interview with The Herald, Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Raphael Faranisi, said all was in place to start the issue of e-passports in South Africa from this week. He said:

