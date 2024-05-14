ZimDigital Decoder, Offering All Local TV Channels Without Subscription, Now Available

The channels available on the decoder are 3Ktv, Keyona TV, NRTV, Jive TV, ZBC News, ZBCtv and ZTN Prime.

Unlike PayTV services such as DStv and Azam, ZimDigital decoder does not require subscription fees.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said all the TV channels on the ZimDigital decoder are linked to the government and ZANU PF system. He wrote on X:

3KTV is owned by the Daily News, which competes with The Herald as the propaganda mouthpiece for the Government.

Keyona TV is owned by Fairtalk Communications (Private) Limited, a radio broadcasting company that is also the parent company of Skyz Metro FM and Breeze FM.

Interestingly, Fairtalk is partly owned by the Zimbabwe National Army.

NRTV is owned by Rusununguko Media (Pvt) Ltd, which is reportedly affiliated with the Zimbabwe National Army.

Jive TV is a youth-oriented television channel that was launched by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) in 2022. It is a ZBC channel!

The other two, ZBC News and ZBC-TV, are owned by the Zimbabwean Government.

ZTN is also run by the Government through Zimpapers, the holding company for the Herald newspaper, which is the Zim Government’s biggest propaganda megaphone.

So, all these TV stations are run by propaganda companies for the regime!

Zimbabwe only has ONE terrestrial TV station, the rest can only be watched via decoders, and they are all regime creations!