ZRP Warns Motorists: Don’t Leave Vehicle Engines Running

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has urged motorists to refrain from leaving their vehicle engines running when they stop and need to disembark, as thieves may exploit the situation and steal their vehicles.

This comes after an unsuspecting motorist in Eastlea, Harare lost their vehicle to a thief. The incident occurred on Friday when the motorist stopped the vehicle, left the engine idling, and disembarked to open the gate.

According to the police, as the victim was opening the gate, an unknown suspect swiftly jumped into the vehicle and drove off. Said the ZRP:

