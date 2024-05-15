Chamisa Laments Preacher Kamupira’s Death Before He Became President

As reported by NewZimbabwe.com, Chamisa was part of the dignitaries that included former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Gideon Gono at the wake on Sunday. He said:

Kamupira was a unifying figure, and I'm deeply saddened that he left us too soon before I had the opportunity to become President (of Zimbabwe).

Chamisa and Kamupira enjoyed a close relationship based on their Christian faith. Said Chamisa:

I heard people ask what my relationship with Kamupira was. They were asking whether he was into opposition politics. No, he was not. Kamupira was my noble advisor and a proper advisor advises any side, anyone.

Kamupira reportedly advised Chamisa to repackage his message on land so that ordinary people who were being misled into thinking that he wanted to give it back to former white farmers would know where he truly stood.

Chamisa took the opportunity to explain his faith as he has often been mocked for sharing Bible verses on his social media pages. He said:

I have been mocked for my faith but let me tell you that I stand by it. I have been enlightened, you haven’t. I understood that in leading a country there are permanent things and things that will pass. We are at a bus stop, we cannot build at a bus stop when we know that we are just passing.

Chamisa also criticised Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who recently declared that the former CCC leader will never be the President of Zimbabwe. Said Chamisa (via ZimLive):

Recently, Chiwenga remarked that this young man (Chamisa) aspires to be president, but he believes it’s impossible. Growing up in Gutu, we have a saying in our village: When people say something won’t happen to them, it means it already has. Similarly, when people say someone won’t be a leader, it’s often a sign that they indeed are a leader. My father Kamupira thank you for unifying us, (and) thank you for bringing us together.

Chamisa resigned from the CCC party in January this year, citing infiltration and hijacking by the ZANU PF-led government.

