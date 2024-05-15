Madzibaba Ishmael Granted US$500 Bail On Murder Charge

5 minutes ago Wed, 15 May 2024 08:50:39 GMT

The leader of an alleged religious cult, Ishmael Chokurongerwa, who is facing murder charges, has been released on bail.

Chokurongerwa, better known as Madzibaba Ishmael, and his co-accused Siribhino Chikurunhe and Wonder Kabaya were on Tuesday, 14 May, granted US$500 bail each by High Court judge Justice Esther Muremba.

It is the State’s case that on November 12, 2023, the accused connived to terminate Hazel Chikurunhe’s pregnancy, resulting in her death.

