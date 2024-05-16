AfDB Approves US$15 Million Funding For Zimbabwe’s First Capital Bank

12 minutes ago Thu, 16 May 2024 09:32:16 GMT

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a US$15 million funding deal for Zimbabwe’s First Capital Bank, which will use the proceeds to provide trade finance to SMEs and women-owned businesses, reported the Global Trade Review.

Of the US$15 million, US$7.5 million is a direct line of credit and the other US$7.5 million is for guarantees to overseas confirming banks, covering non-payment risk taken on First Capital’s trade finance transactions with SMEs.

The AfDB said the financing “will provide the much-needed hard currency financing to support First Capital Bank to close its trade finance gap and expand its trade finance support for SMEs and local corporates in Zimbabwe”.

