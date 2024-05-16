Epworth Man (22) Forces Child To Drink Poisoned Maheu

4 minutes ago Thu, 16 May 2024 13:10:52 GMT

Police have launched a manhunt for a 22-year-old man from Epworth, Harare, who allegedly forced his young child to drink a traditional beverage laced with rat poison resulting in his child’s death.

In a statement, police said Tinashe Nyamutambo had a dispute with his wife on 29 January 2024 and later drank buttermilk maheu laced with poison forcing their 2-year-old child to do the same.

The child died whilst on admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on 31 January. Nyamutambo fled and was yet to be accounted for as of 15 May 2024. Police said:

Feedback