Epworth Man (22) Forces Child To Drink Poisoned Maheu
Police have launched a manhunt for a 22-year-old man from Epworth, Harare, who allegedly forced his young child to drink a traditional beverage laced with rat poison resulting in his child’s death.
In a statement, police said Tinashe Nyamutambo had a dispute with his wife on 29 January 2024 and later drank buttermilk maheu laced with poison forcing their 2-year-old child to do the same.
The child died whilst on admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on 31 January. Nyamutambo fled and was yet to be accounted for as of 15 May 2024. Police said:
The ZRP is appealing for information which may assist in locating Tinashe Nyamutambo (22) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 29/01/2024 at a house in Garan’anga, Epworth, Harare.
The suspect allegedly forced his child (2) to drink buttermilk Maheu which was laced with rat poison following a domestic dispute with his wife.
Subsequently, the suspect drank the poisoned Maheu and was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals together with the child for treatment.
The child died whilst on admission at the hospital on 31/01/24 whilst the suspect escaped to an unknown destination.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact ZRP Harare Operations at (0242) 748836 or National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp at 0712 800197 or report at any nearest Police Station.
More: Pindula News