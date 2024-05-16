Former ZANU PF Top Official Eunice Sandi Moyo Dies

It’s true that she has passed on and we are taken aback. We know Sandi Moyo from the days of the struggle in Zambia where she worked closely with the likes of the late Jane Ngwenya, Angeline Masuku and when she was one of the assistants to Joshua Nkomo in the offices. After independence we know she became a Governor for Bulawayo and worked for the party. Sandi Moyo worked hard for her country before and after independence. Latest itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)

Despite what happened later what is crucial is that her contribution to her country will always be remembered.

In March 2017, members of the ZANU PF Women’s League staged a demonstration against the then Secretary for Finance Sarah Mahoka and Sandi Moyo.

The two were alleged to have undermined the authority of the then First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Sandi Moyo and Mahoka were accused of demoting National Women’s League leaders and replacing them with their choice without following Party procedures and without the approval from the First Lady.

They were also accused of collecting money and other resources from the public and converting them for their personal use illegally, such as fuel coupons and cash.

Sandi Moyo was also eventually fired from ZANU PF that same month (March 2017). The expulsion came after the National Executive had recommended for her ouster.

She was expelled from Parliament in January 2018, after ZANU PF notified the National Assembly of her expulsion from the party.

Sandi Moyo’s “partner in crime” Sarah Mahoka died in a road traffic accident on February 17, 2022. The accident occurred at Buffalo Downs, less than 3 kilometres from her farm.

She was involved in a head-on collision with a haulage truck that encroached onto her lane.

