George Building Collapse: 3 Zimbabweans Escaped Death, Says Ambassador

Hamadziripi said they were aware of reports that three Zimbabweans died in the accident but they have not received any official confirmation yet. He added:

As of yesterday, we were informed that the scene where this building collapsed is a crime scene so it is still under the control of the South African Police Service and of course with the emergency services doing the search and rescue effort.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793 Once they have completed that phase, they will hand the building over to the Department of Public Works and the Department of Labour and then of course investigations will be already underway as to the cause of the collapse of the building and this is being undertaken by the competent authorities of South Africa.

The ambassador said they are ready to provide any necessary assistance to affected nationals, including potential repatriation of remains if requested by families. He said:

As we have done in the past we have had disasters in this country where our nationals have been affected, as an Embassy representing the Government and the people of Zimbabwe we have always gone to provide support and assistance as needed so on some occasions we have provided for repatriation of the bodies if the deceased relatives so request that they would want to repatriate the remains of their loved ones for burial in Zimbabwe. So yes we stand ready to assist but we need first to determine how many Zimbabweans are indeed affected and what type of assistance is required.

In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon, the George Municipality said the total estimated individuals on-site when the incident occurred was 81. It added:

Rescued and recovered: 62, of which deceased: 33 (27 males, 6 females); Currently hospitalised: 12; Unaccounted for: 19.

