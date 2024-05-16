Ministry Of Industry Warns Businesses Selling Underweight Products

Manufacturers, packers, retailers and the general public are reminded that in terms of the legislation cited above unless otherwise exempted, it is a requirement that any products for sale in any form shall be sold in prescribed quantities and clearly labelled in a manner as stipulated in the legislation.

It is also an offence to use measuring equipment which is not certified, incorrect, illegal or tampered with. All traders are obliged to have their equipment assized for conformity by the Trade Measures Department.

In line with their mandate of protecting consumers against unjust trading practices, as well as deceptive, misleading, unfair or fraudulent conduct, the Trade Measures Department, Consumer Protection Commission and other relevant agencies of the Government continue to undertake campaigns targeting businesses involved in these illicit and deceptive practices.

Therefore, we would like to urge all perpetrators to immediately stop these malpractices as anyone found in violation of the aforementioned Acts will be liable to prosecution.

The Ministry has urged members of the public to be vigilant and report all those found short-changing consumers to its offices or the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC).

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce’s Trade Measures Department is located on the 13th Floor, Mkwati Building, Cnr 5th Street and Livingstone Avenue, Harare (Contact Numbers: +263 242 707 540/791 823).

The Consumer Protection Commission is at 17 J. Chinamano Ave, Motor Industry Pension Fund Building, Harare (Main Line: +2638677010042, Hotline numbers: +263 719 176 856/861/865 Call Centre: +2638677010043).

