We Have Nothing To Hide - Harare Mayor

So the president deemed that the inquiry into the matters of Harare will be in the interest of public welfare.

He also warned that non-cooperation with the Commission of Inquiry may result in criminal-related consequences. Said Mafume:

But we encourage that we be candid in our communications and open in our communications because there are consequences that come with not cooperating with commissions of this nature and some of the consequences can end up being criminal or labour-related.

Mnangagwa recently appointed a commission of inquiry to investigate the City of Harare’s management and council since 2017.

The Commission is chaired by retired judge Maphios Cheda and includes opposition politician Lucia Matibenga, who was appointed Minister of Public Service by the late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai during the GNU era.

The other members of the commission are Steven Chakaipa, Norbert Phiri, and Khonzani Ncube.

In terms of Statutory Instrument 91 of 2024, also Proclamation 2 of 2024, the Inquiry shall be held for six (6) months from the date of gazetting, with an option of an extension of a further three (3) months.

The Commission’s terms of reference include investigating financial management systems and audit compliance with the Public Finance Management Act [Chapter 22:19] and other laws, investigating financial management of revenue generated through special vehicle companies and other outsourced arrangements, and probing the reasons behind the failure to operate an Enterprise Resource Planning system for Harare City Council and quantify any losses accruing as a result.

