Govt Slashes Civil Servants' Salaries

6 minutes ago Fri, 17 May 2024 05:18:25 GMT

Teachers claim that the government is provoking a confrontation with its employees by slashing civil servants’ May salaries.

According to reports, teachers and other government workers experienced a substantial reduction in earnings this month compared to April.

As an example, individuals who received approximately ZiG2,000 in April now receive around ZiG1,600 this month, and this decrease is unrelated to deductions by medical aid providers or funeral services.

