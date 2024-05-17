Mbudzi Interchange Project Set To Miss Completion Deadline

The government’s failure to compensate some property owners tied the contractors. There were close to 51 property owners with title deeds. The government has compensated 46 property owners out of the 51; five have not been compensated and this affects the work. Latest itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)

One of the property owners confirmed to NewsDay that they met with government officials and agreed on the compensation framework, but they are still awaiting payment.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday this week, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Jenfan Muswere, said the construction of the Mbudzi Interchange has reached a 63% completion level.

The Mbudzi Interchange project in Harare aims to upgrade the Mbudzi roundabout junction along the Harare-Masvingo highway.

This transformation will turn it into an interchange intersection involving the major roads of High Glen, Simon Mazorodze, and Chitungwiza.

The project aims to ease traffic congestion and reduce travel time at this busy junction.

The US$88 million project is executed by the Tefoma Construction joint venture, which includes local firms Tensor Systems, Fossil Contracting, and Masimba Construction.

The project involves the construction of a three-tier grade-separated intersection with 13 major bridge structures.

