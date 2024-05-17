Two Tech-savvy Grade 6 Girls Develop Mobile App To Combat Human-wildlife Conflict

The learners showcased their project at the recently held International Girls in ICT Day last Friday among telecommunication companies like Econet, NetOne, and Telecel.

Netariro Vengai said the collar sends notifications to people when an animal is approaching, enabling them to take necessary precautions. She said:

We designed a revolutionary collar that can be worn by animals, specifically elephants and hyenas, to alert communities of potential human-wildlife conflicts, and we believe that by addressing the root causes of the conflict and finding sustainable solutions, we can work towards a future where humans and wildlife can coexist peacefully. The collar, wired and controlled through a mobile app, sends notifications to communities when an animal is approaching, enabling them to take necessary precautions. This technology has the potential to save countless lives and reduce tensions between humans and wildlife… We wanted to showcase our project and demonstrate that girls can also excel in ICTs. We are glad to inspire other girls through this kind of innovation.

Zoe Mderere said their innovation will reduce the number of people who fall victim to human-wildlife conflict. She said:

Technology can be the answer, hence our quest to develop the iconic collar. We want to lessen or even rule out cases where people end up losing their lives due to animals.

Their teacher, Tobias Myambo said the girls were inspired by the rise in human-wildlife conflicts, particularly in the Buhera, Mutare and Makoni districts where hyenas have been ravaging human settlements, killing people and livestock.

He added that they are refining the technology to introduce it to the Ministries of Information, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, and Environment, Climate, and Wildlife, to benefit the country through this innovation.

