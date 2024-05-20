Napoleon Nyanhi Appointed National Arts Council Director

Over the years, Nyanhi has held various influential roles within the media and arts community, including Production Manager at C Media Africa, Founding Station Manager of Capitalk FM, and Programming Manager at Star FM.

Napoleon has degrees and certifications from Africa University, Clark Atlanta University, University of the Witwatersrand, University of Westminster and most recently a Master’s Degree in Strategic Management and Corporate Governance from Midlands State University.

Throughout his career, Nyanhi has demonstrated a deep understanding of the transformative power of the arts to inspire, educate, and unite communities—his commitment to fostering creativity, diversity, and viability within our nation’s cultural landscape.

In his new role as Director, Nyanhi will be responsible for executing the strategic direction of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, fostering partnerships with key stakeholders, and championing the importance of the arts in society.

His leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing the Council’s mission to support and promote the development of the arts for the benefit of all Zimbabweans.

Nyanhi’s appointment comes at a critical time for the arts community, as we navigate the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly evolving world.

His passion for innovation and his unwavering dedication to the arts make him the ideal leader to guide the National Arts Council into the future.

The National Arts Council extends its warmest congratulations to Napoleon Nyanhi on his appointment as Director.

We look forward to working together to build a brighter, more vibrant future for the creative and cultural industry in Zimbabwe.

