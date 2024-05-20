Zimbabwe Police Investigate Killing Of Rwandese National In Harare

As the Zimbabwe Republic Police we are investigating the shooting incident which took place in Waterfalls, Harare in view to find the motive behind the shooting. We believe that the suspects tracked him from Harare’s Central Business District to his home in Waterfalls. Latest itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)

Asst. Comm. Nyathi also warned the public against publishing information which has not been verified. He added:

I want to warn the public against publishing false information on social media. We are urging the public that if they have any information they want the public to know they are free to come to our offices rather than publishing such without verification.

A report claimed Habimana (49), who was killed in front of his son, wife, and house help, was assassinated.

A former Rwandan refugee in Zimbabwe, Ansbert Nkundineza, and one of the leading opposition figures in exile said that the shooting was a terror incident linked to Kigali. Nkundineza was quoted by ZiMetro as saying:

We have been receiving information about distressed Rwandan refugees for a while now, most are fearful of their own lives and those of loved ones from Rwandan operatives currently roaming the streets of Harare at large. We call upon the government of Zimbabwe to ensure the safety of Rwandan refugees as enshrined in the Geneva Convention. Equally, we call upon the international community and the UNHCR to ensure all refugees who are at high risk are assessed and resettled to safer countries. We call upon the government of Rwanda to cease its transnational repressive activities including the invasion of DRC and initiate dialogue with its critics as the only feasible way to settle political differences.

