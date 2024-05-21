Rusape Woman Kills Husband's Sister In Dispute Over Electricity Usage

Matongo empathised with her sister-in-law’s financial predicament and contributed US$5 to restore electricity, but stated that the electricity was solely for lighting, not cooking.

However, Kundai ignored this instruction and used electricity to cook, which angered Matongo leading to the altercation.

Kundai allegedly went back to her room, grabbed a kitchen knife, and stabbed Matongo once on the upper left side of the chest.

Matongo walked for a few metres before she collapsed. She was bleeding profusely from the chest.

Kundai also threatened to stab Matongo’s daughter as she was trying to stop the bleeding with her t-shirt. The girl then ran to get help for her mother.

When Kundai saw that Matongo’s daughter was returning with other people, she stabbed her once more on the back of her left shoulder.

Matongo died on her way to Mutare General Hospital. A police report was made leading to Kundai’s arrest.

Neighbours who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com said if the Police had responded earlier, Matongo’s life might have been saved.

Her family had previously reported the escalating tensions to the police, but their pleas were dismissed, with the law enforcement agents saying they could not intervene as no crime had been committed.

Matongo’s daughter, only identified as Prime, accused the police of failing to do their work properly. She said:

Despite the family’s attempts to seek help from the authorities, our pleas were not heard. I went to the police station and told them about the growing tension between my mother and Kundai, but the police did not take action. Shockingly, they told me that l should only report the incident after my mother had been stabbed.

Prime was also injured after she was struck in her stomach by a toilet seat while trying to stop the fight.

Matongo’s churchmate only identified as Mai Muchena also lamented the police’s failure to intervene and prevent the tragedy.

Matongo left behind three daughters and one son.

Meanwhile, the Rusape Magistrates Court remanded Kundai in custody to 24 May 2024.

