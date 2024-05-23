Pindula|Search Pindula
DStv Secures UEFA Euro 2024 Exclusive Rights

1 hour agoThu, 23 May 2024 13:10:59 GMT
MultiChoice has secured exclusive broadcasting rights to the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 tournament which runs from 14 June to 14 July 2024.

In a statement, MultiChoice said the matches will be broadcast across all its platforms, that is, Showmax, DStv, and GOtv. It said:

As the excitement builds for UEFA EURO 2024, MultiChoice is proud to announce that it has secured exclusive broadcasting rights across its platforms – Showmax, DStv, GOtv – offering unmatched access to one of football’s most anticipated events this year.

Starting Friday 14 June, with Germany vs Scotland, and continuing through to the grand finale on Sunday 14 July, football fans across the continent can catch every match, each monumental goal, and all the defining football moments exclusively on MultiChoice platforms.

MultiChoice said all 51 UEFA Euro games will be broadcast live on Showmax Premier League.

