Govt Hires 4 600, 2 400 More Expected
Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Torerayi Moyo, said that a total of 4 600 teachers have been recruited since January this year, with an additional 2 400 set to be recruited during the third term.
As reported by the Chronicle, Moyo said this recruitment is aimed at addressing the shortage of teachers and improving the teacher-to-pupil ratio to guarantee quality education. He said:
Government has already recruited 4 600 teachers and plans to recruit an additional 2 400 during the third term…Feedback
We firmly believe that motivated teachers with good academic qualifications are the bedrock of quality education.
As of 2023, the teacher-pupil ratio stood at an average of 1:58 for primary and 1:38 for secondary schools (contrary to the acceptable ratios of 1:45 and 1:35, respectively).
Moyo also said the Government plans to construct at least 200 new schools this year and some of these schools will be built through public-private partnerships.
