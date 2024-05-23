Govt Hires 4 600, 2 400 More Expected

5 minutes ago Thu, 23 May 2024 06:06:52 GMT

Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Torerayi Moyo, said that a total of 4 600 teachers have been recruited since January this year, with an additional 2 400 set to be recruited during the third term.

As reported by the Chronicle, Moyo said this recruitment is aimed at addressing the shortage of teachers and improving the teacher-to-pupil ratio to guarantee quality education. He said: