Mabvuku Kombi Accident Death Toll Rises To Six

7 minutes ago Thu, 23 May 2024 05:14:17 GMT

The death toll from the accident which occurred along Donnybrook Road, Chizhanje area, Mabvuku, Harare, on Tuesday has risen to six, police have confirmed.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the accident occurred around 5 PM.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said a truck and two kombis were involved in the mishap. He said:

