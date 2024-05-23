SUM2021 Founder Writes Scripture-based Christian Book For Children

The book has a double impact of giving children a concrete foundation for learning language while helping them to grow with a strong footing in Christ by learning the alphabet through bible scriptures.

Tawha said the book was God-inspired and seeks to expose kids to the alphabet which is the foundation of language and help children grow through development.

Speaking at the launch, Tinotenda said the alphabet is a fitting vehicle to ensure that children grow up with a strong foundation in Christ while also learning to recognize letters and sounds to form words. Said Tinotenda:

At SpokenUnto Me 2021, we believe that it is important for each child to grow up with a strong foundation in Christ. Through this book, each child will not only learn the alphabet but they will also be taught different bible principles. All of these principles will help them in their daily lives to live a life guided and centred in Christ.

She said in addition to learning the alphabet, children will be able to colour in the book adding that this assists them to learn to read, write and be creative.

Tinotenda says children are a blessing from God, and adults have a responsibility to bring them up in the Lord. She said:

ABCs are the foundation on which children learn a language, and they internalise it even as they get older. The book is helping a child not only learn but also to then have the understanding of biblical principles as this helps them grow in their faith.

The book is spiced with prayers and bible verses with every letter of the alphabet matched with an appropriate scripture reading.

The letter A was matched with the word Adoration. The book highlights what adoration is about. Readers get to learn the importance and benefits of showering God with praise and adoration. “You are God almighty! All praise and glory belong to you.”

The book then gives Psalm 95:6 as the supporting verse for Adoration. “Come, let us worship and bow down, Let us kneel before the Lord our maker.”

The letter B was matched to the word Blessing with the children exposed to the need for everyone to be blessed.

Readers get to commit their loved ones through prayer. “Bless my family, friends and all those in need around the world.”

The book then quotes Numbers 6: 24-26 “The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.”

In addition to learning the alphabet, the book offers the children an opportunity to be creative, by colouring in the provided illustrations, including insects, human beings, animal accessories, and clothes among many others.

The book winds up by quoting Philippians 4:13 – “I can do all this through Christ who strengthens me.”

Tinotenda said this verse is meant to encourage the children that they can achieve anything that they set their mind to, depending on God for wisdom, strength and guidance.

She said Spoken Unto Me2021 has a passion for spreading the Good News of Jesus Christ to everyone in different places that God sends them out to. Said Tinotenda:

We would also want to share God’s love and mercy for us all cognizant of the fact that we are here because God has been and will always be gracious to us. This is inspired by Ephesians 2:10 – “For we are God’s handiwork created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do”.

Spoken Unto Me uses the book to develop God-centred families and friendships, encouraging family time that is centred around God’s word.

