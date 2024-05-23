Two Village Heads Jailed For Killing A Lion

1 hour ago Thu, 23 May 2024 06:29:53 GMT

Two Village Heads from Dete, Hwange District, Matabeleland North Province, were sentenced to 12 months imprisonment for setting a class one wire snare for trapping a lion.

Elias Nyoni (51) and Zenzo Ndlovu (47) were also ordered to compensate Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management (ZimParks) an amount of US$ 20,000.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), a report was made to the Police on 17 May 2024 following suspicions that a lion might have been killed because the collar tracking signal seemed to be stationary from 12 May 2024 to 17 May 2024 when a report was made. Said the NPA:

