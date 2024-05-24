Harare Can Be The Cannabis Production Hub In Zimbabwe - Mafume
Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume said the capital has the potential to become the hub of cannabis production in Zimbabwe and Africa if the business community invests in the commercial crop.
Speaking during the tour of the Medical Cannabis Biotech farm where he commended African Medical Cannabis Biotech for investing in the city’s cannabis industry, Mafume said (via Business Times):
We should find a way to use cannabis effectively such that it benefits our city and country as a whole.Feedback
The Harare mayor said investing in cannabis production and value addition will create employment opportunities for young people and also boost the economy. Mafume said:
We have come with the business community of Harare. What we want is to encourage investors to invest in cannabis.
The medicinal impact of this cannabis has been long known in our society from Binga to Chipinge, and we have been using it for medicinal purposes for time immemorial.
The scientific impact of this cannabis is felt and known, and these are the types of investments we want as a city. We are hoping to work out how, as a city, we can partner in coming up with investors.
Just like we are the centre of tobacco, we can become the centre of cannabis in Zimbabwe.”
The plant we have seen is the best to extract oil, and we need to expand this investment such that it will help the economy and many of our youths.
We have seen some of the major works and investments happening in Harare, such as the opening of Meikles and food outlets. Therefore, we need to support this agro-based economy.
Kim Ruan, the managing director of African Medical Cannabis Biotech said Zimbabwe’s climate and soils are conducive for growing cannabis.
In 2018, Zimbabwe became one of the first countries in Africa to legalize the production of medicinal cannabis. The government issued 57 licenses for cannabis cultivation.
The US$27 million Swiss Bioceuticals Limited Medicinal Cannabis Farm and Processing Plant recently commissioned in Mount Hampden, Mashonaland West Province aims to produce medicinal cannabis oil for both local and international markets
More: Pindula News
