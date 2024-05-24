Harare Can Be The Cannabis Production Hub In Zimbabwe - Mafume

The Harare mayor said investing in cannabis production and value addition will create employment opportunities for young people and also boost the economy. Mafume said:

We have come with the business community of Harare. What we want is to encourage investors to invest in cannabis.

The medicinal impact of this cannabis has been long known in our society from Binga to Chipinge, and we have been using it for medicinal purposes for time immemorial.

The scientific impact of this cannabis is felt and known, and these are the types of investments we want as a city. We are hoping to work out how, as a city, we can partner in coming up with investors.

Just like we are the centre of tobacco, we can become the centre of cannabis in Zimbabwe.”

The plant we have seen is the best to extract oil, and we need to expand this investment such that it will help the economy and many of our youths.

We have seen some of the major works and investments happening in Harare, such as the opening of Meikles and food outlets. Therefore, we need to support this agro-based economy.