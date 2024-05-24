Zimbabwean Man Arrested In Beaufort West Not One Of "Sasko Murderers" - SA Police

The Sasko bread workers were doing deliveries around 8 AM when they were ambushed.

In a widely circulated two-minute video, the men can be seen laughing together moments before they are robbed by armed suspects. Tragically, two of them are then fatally shot in a hail of bullets.

On Thursday, a report along with a picture surfaced on Facebook and WhatsApp, alleging that a man named Martin Magunyi had been arrested by police while on a bus headed for Beaufort West.

The report goes on to say that Magunyi is believed to be wanted for several robberies across the province, including the murder of Sasko workers.

However, police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie, dismissed the report, saying that a suspect was indeed arrested in Beaufort West on Wednesday, but was not linked to the double murder in Delft. Said Pojie:

Be advised that a 28-year-old Zimbabwean national was arrested in Beaufort West on May 22, 2024, as an undocumented person. He will appear in the Beaufort West Magistrate’s Court soon. However, he is not a suspect in the Delft double murder of a week ago.

More: Pindula News

