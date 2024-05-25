Elon Musk's Starlink Granted Operating Licence In Zimbabwe
The government has officially granted Starlink, a satellite internet service provider owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, an operation license to operate in Zimbabwe.
This was announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa this Saturday, 25 May. In a statement, Mnangagwa said the licensing of Starlik demonstrates his administration’s commitment to providing an environment where investment in technology is promoted. Reads the statement:
One of the strategic pillars that anchor the 2nd Republic’s developmental agenda under Vision 2030 is innovation, science and technology.Feedback
Prioritisation of the digital economy and the emerging importance of technology in our day-to-day activities requires Government to lead from the front in providing an environment where investment in technology is promoted.
In this vein, I’m pleased to announce that I have approved the licensing of Starlink by POTRAZ to provide advanced internet and related digital processing services in Zimbabwe through its sole and exclusive local partner, IMC Communications (Pvt) Ltd.
Starlink @Starlink is a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite operator wholly owned by global conglomerate Space X led by prominent multi-billionaire @ElonMusk.
The entry by Starlink in the digital telecommunications space in Zimbabwe is expected to result in the deployment of high-speed, low-cost, LEO internet infrastructure throughout Zimbabwe and particularly in all the rural areas.
This will be in fulfilment of my Administration’s undertaking to leave no one and no place behind. The investment confidence expressed by Starlink in Zimbabwe’s telecommunications infrastructure also dovetails with the 2nd Republic’s mantra, “Zimbabwe is open for business”.
I encourage more investment by foreign conglomerates in Zimbabwe as we are an investment destination of choice.
I take this opportunity, on behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe, to congratulate IMC Communications (Pvt) Ltd and Starlink on this commendable milestone aimed at revolutionizing the digital and communications technology landscape in Zimbabwe.
Investments of this magnitude and strategic importance represent the cornerstone for achieving the 2nd Republic’s objective of having a fully digitalized, upper-middle-income economy by 2030.
