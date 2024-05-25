Madzibaba Ishmael Trial Postponed

41 minutes ago Sat, 25 May 2024 06:02:40 GMT

The trial of Ishmael Chokurongerwa (54), the controversial leader of an end-time faction of the Johanne Masowe Yechishanu apostolic sect, and his co-accused was on Thursday postponed to June 2024 because their lawyer, Purity Chikangaise of Maphosa and Ndomene Legal Practitioners, was not feeling well.

Chokurongerwa, Takavengwa Gwenzi (55), Siribiniyo Chikunhire (56), Wonder Kabaya(47) and Shingirayi Ngavafume (42), who are leaders of the Johane Masowe eChishanu Yekutanga Apostolic church appeared before the Norton Magistrates’ court on Thursday, 23 May facing several charges. These are: