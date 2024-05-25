Madzibaba Ishmael Trial Postponed
The trial of Ishmael Chokurongerwa (54), the controversial leader of an end-time faction of the Johanne Masowe Yechishanu apostolic sect, and his co-accused was on Thursday postponed to June 2024 because their lawyer, Purity Chikangaise of Maphosa and Ndomene Legal Practitioners, was not feeling well.
Chokurongerwa, Takavengwa Gwenzi (55), Siribiniyo Chikunhire (56), Wonder Kabaya(47) and Shingirayi Ngavafume (42), who are leaders of the Johane Masowe eChishanu Yekutanga Apostolic church appeared before the Norton Magistrates’ court on Thursday, 23 May facing several charges. These are:
1. Ill-treatment or neglect of children (involving 41 children)Feedback
2. Conducting a funeral service/burial without a burial order
3. Failure to give notice of the birth and death of a person.
The courts granted the accused persons bail and are out of custody.
Madzibaba Ishmael is also facing five counts of “having sexual intercourse with a minor” after he allegedly engaged in sexual relations with 5 minors between 2018 and 2024.
Chokurongerwa and Chikunhure and Kabaya are also facing a murder charge after they allegedly terminated Hazel Chikurunhe’s pregnancy, resulting in her death.
