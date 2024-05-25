Mnangagwa Hints At Retirement Amid Third Presidential Term Speculation
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has subtly hinted that he will not seek another presidential term when his current and second term ends in 2028, reported NewZimbabwe.com.
This comes as some of Mnangagwa supporters in ZANU PF have reportedly been pushing for an amendment of the Constitution to remove the two-term limit for him to run for a third term.
Speaking in vernacular Shona at the groundbreaking ceremony of a new cricket stadium in Victoria Falls this week, Mnangagwa said:
Pandanga ndichiona kuti panapa, mumusoro mangu, pachanaka pachavakwa zvakawanda ndikafunga kuti zvandakuno retire chii chandingaitewo panapa. Ndikaona kuti pachava nema butchery saka ndicha feeder mombe dzangu ndichizotengesa mombe ndichiwana mari (When I looked around, I realised that several businesses will be established here such as butcheries. So, I thought that since I am about to retire, I will venture into livestock farming and sell the cattle here and make money.)
ZANU PF attained a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly following several by-elections that were held after the August 2023 general elections.
Some ZANU PF activists have reportedly been pushing for the party to use its two-thirds majority in the lower house of parliament to amend the Constitution to extend Mnangagwa’s rule.
However, presidential spokesperson George Charamba, recently dismissed the claims, saying the Constitution is clear about the term limits.
