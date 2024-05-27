"Rogue" Policewoman Forces Chinese Man To Pay US$5 000 For Dating A Local Girl

The accused persons were granted US$100 each by the Masvingo Magistrates Court. The case was postponed to June 3, 2024.

The court heard that on April 12, 2024, Pwaka and Mubvumbi travelled from Bindura to Bikita Minerals Mine and told Changlin that it was an offence for a Chinese national to have a love affair with a Zimbabwean.

Pwaka allegedly produced her Criminal Investigations Department (CID) card and she extracted US$ 2,000 from Changlin.

It is further alleged that on the same day, Pwaka threatened to arrest Maphosa for allegedly aborting a pregnancy. She demanded US$700 and the money was sent to her via the EcoCash platform.

On April 30, 2024, Pwaka and Mubvumbi assaulted Maphosa at Bikita Minerals, slapping her several times in the face and threatening to send her to jail.

They were allegedly given US$250 and US$80 also sent through an ecocash account [redacted]. Another US$2 000 was again paid to the accused persons.

The duo allegedly collected a total of US$5030.00 from the Chinese national and his local lover.

On May 18, 2024, the complainants reported the matter to the Police leading to the arrest of the suspects.

The matter is under the CID Forensic Investigations Department.

More: Pindula News

