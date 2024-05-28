Businessman Isau Mupfumi Granted US$1 000 Bail

Mupfumi was represented by Victor Chinzamba of Mugadza and Partners Legal Practitioners.

Mutare district public prosecutor Tirivanhu Mutyasira did not oppose the bail application by Chinzamba saying Mupfumi is a businessman of repute and was not at flight risk.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

Violence broke out at the Old Harare Rank and Mudzviti Rank last week, leading to a fight between Mupfumi and Mukumba bus company touts.

The court heard that on Thursday last week, Mupfumi’s senior rank marshal at Sakubva Musika rank, Farai Chitsa (39), was attacked with machetes, sjamboks, golf clubs and knives by rank marshals belonging to Mukumba Brothers.

Mupfumi then allegedly instructed Chitsa and the other rank marshals to retaliate, after which they went to Old Harare Rank driving in two commuter omnibuses.

Mupfumi’s rank marshals allegedly attacked the rival group with machetes, sjamboks, golf clubs and knives.

More than 40 touts who were arrested were denied bail by Mahwe and will return to court on June 10.

National Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Sunday said they also want to interview Leonard Mukumba of Inter Africa Buses over the skirmishes.

NewsDay reported sources as saying Mukumba has been out of the country on business.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment