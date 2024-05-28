Couple Fakes Daughter's Death To Defraud Ecosure

6 minutes ago Tue, 28 May 2024 05:49:31 GMT

A couple from Chief Nhema’s area in Zaka District, Masvingo Province, was recently arraigned before the Masvingo Magistrates’ Court for faking their daughter’s death to claim money from Ecosure.

Ecosure is a company that provides funeral assurance cover that entitles a promised amount determined by the Policy Package to be paid out in the event of the death of the Insured.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), wife and husband, Rungamirai Machinjike (27) and Talent Rutindingwe (33, were found guilty by the courts and ordered to perform 105 hours of community service each. The NPA said:

