Dynamos "Strongman" Bernard Marriot's Salary Revealed

His salary comes from the club’s coffers because DeMbare’s agreement with Sakunda Holdings, who pay the salaries of their players and coaching staff, does cover his earnings.

While Dynamos’ highest-paid player gets US$1 800 a month, which dwarfs Marriot’s salary, concern has been raised as to why the other so-called seven shareholders, who are said to own the other 49 per cent of the shares at Dynamos (Pvt) Ltd, the company which owns the club, are getting nothing.

Marriot owns 51 per cent of the shares, which is being disputed in court, while the other seven shareholders have an equal share of seven per cent of the shares.

H-Metro reported sources as saying Marriot also get money from Dynamos’ other revenue streams such as commission which the club receives for selling policies of Nyaradzo Group. Said the source:

The club uses its supporters’ chapters, spread across the country, to sell these policies and, in return, it gets a commission from Nyaradzo for the sales. Some of the sales are in local currency and the other sales are in US dollars. So, the commission fluctuates, every month, depending on the sales and this money is for the boss (Marriot). You can try and do the calculations but it can be a significant amount during the good months. You will see that this revenue is not reflected on the club’s books, even though commissions have been paid since the days when the club was using the Looks kit, because the revenue doesn’t belong to the club. That’s the arrangement that is there, it’s all about the boss getting what he deserves from his club because it’s his property, right now, and he can do whatever he wants with it.

Dynamos’ season has not gone according to plan as the club is trailing Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) log leaders Manica Diamonds by 10 points.

DeMbare’s four wins from fourteen games, including one decided in the boardroom, have all come against promoted sides.

In 2021, Marriot was arrested for allegedly manipulating the club’s share register to gain control over Dynamos.

The accusation centred around irregularities in the club’s ownership structure and voting rights.

