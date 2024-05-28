Khumbula Gula-Ndebele Granted US$200 Bail

4 minutes ago Tue, 28 May 2024 15:51:31 GMT

Eleph Khumbula Gula-Ndebele (39), the son of the former Attorney General Sobusa Gula-Ndebele, who was arrested for unlawful possession of Cocaine on 24 May, has been granted US$200 bail.

Gula-Ndebele, who is also a lawyer, was implicated by a victim of drug abuse, Tsitsi Vundla, who was arrested in March this year.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Gula-Ndebele was arraigned before the Harare Magistrates Court on 25 May 2024 on allegations of possession of a dangerous drug. It said:

Feedback