Khumbula Gula-Ndebele Granted US$200 Bail
Eleph Khumbula Gula-Ndebele (39), the son of the former Attorney General Sobusa Gula-Ndebele, who was arrested for unlawful possession of Cocaine on 24 May, has been granted US$200 bail.
Gula-Ndebele, who is also a lawyer, was implicated by a victim of drug abuse, Tsitsi Vundla, who was arrested in March this year.
In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Gula-Ndebele was arraigned before the Harare Magistrates Court on 25 May 2024 on allegations of possession of a dangerous drug. It said:
Police received information that the accused person was in possession of dangerous drugs. Acting on the tip-off, Police Detectives raided his home.
They found him at home and identified themselves, before conducting a search on his person and his home.
Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news
The Police found a single sachet of suspected cocaine hidden in the door panel of his black Volkswagen Polo.
The accused was arrested and taken to the CID Drugs and Narcotics department. A field test confirmed the substance was cocaine, weighing roughly 1 gram with an estimated street value of ZIG$390.
Gula-Ndebele was granted bail on Monday, 27 May. He was ordered to surrender his passport, deposit US$200 with the clerk of court, to report once a week every Friday to the nearest Police station, and not to interfere with witnesses until the matter is finalised.
More: Pindula News