Pasuwa Named Malawi National U-23 Coach, FCB Nyasa Bullets Not Aware
Malawi’s FA has appointed FCB Nyasa Bullets coach Kalisto Pasuwa to manage the central African country’s Under-23 Football Team which will participate in the COSAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Durban, South Africa next month, reported Nation.
Football Association of Malawi (FAM) general secretary Alfred Gunda on Monday confirmed to Nation the Zimbabwean coach’s appointment. Said Gunda:
Since we will be sending a developmental team to the COSAFA Cup as the senior team will be busy with the [2026] World Cup qualifiers, Pasuwa has been appointed to take charge of the team. The nitty-gritty is yet to be finalised, but that is how we are proceeding.Feedback
However, Pasuwa’s club said it was not aware of the arrangement. Bullets chief executive officer Suzgo Nyirenda said:
Of course, we have heard about it from the grapevine, but FAM has not approached us.
Should they approach us, we’ll have to look at the terms because Pasuwa is on a running contract.
What needs to be taken into consideration is that we are on a mission to defend the quadruple.
So, when they approach us, we’ll have to see if the move will not affect our plans.
Pasuwa himself declined to comment on the issue when he was approached by the publication.
This development comes just two weeks after Pasuwa reportedly rejected the then-vacant Warriors job, which the ZIFA Normalisation Committee gave to Manica Diamonds coach Jairos Tapera last week.
