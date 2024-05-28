Prosecutor In Henrietta Rushwaya Smuggling Case Convicted Of Fraud

53 minutes ago Tue, 28 May 2024 11:46:06 GMT

Pardon Dziva, a Public Prosecutor stationed at the Harare Magistrates’ Court together with his co-accused Alex Tombe were on Tuesday, 28 May, convicted of fraud at the Harare High Court.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), allegations were that on 15 November 2023, Dziva demanded US$20 000 from Wellington Takavarasha to facilitate a lighter sentence for Henrietta Rushwaya who had been convicted of smuggling by a Harare High Court Judge.

Takavarasha told Henrietta’s sister, Helliate Rushwaya of Dziva’s demand. Helliate reported the matter to the Zimbabwe Republic Police Anti-Corruption Unit who set a trap for Dziva.

Feedback