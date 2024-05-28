Prosecutor In Henrietta Rushwaya Smuggling Case Convicted Of Fraud
Pardon Dziva, a Public Prosecutor stationed at the Harare Magistrates’ Court together with his co-accused Alex Tombe were on Tuesday, 28 May, convicted of fraud at the Harare High Court.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), allegations were that on 15 November 2023, Dziva demanded US$20 000 from Wellington Takavarasha to facilitate a lighter sentence for Henrietta Rushwaya who had been convicted of smuggling by a Harare High Court Judge.
Takavarasha told Henrietta’s sister, Helliate Rushwaya of Dziva’s demand. Helliate reported the matter to the Zimbabwe Republic Police Anti-Corruption Unit who set a trap for Dziva.
Helliate agreed to meet the duo at CABS Centre whereupon Tombe approached her and indicated that he had been sent to collect the money by Dziva.
Helliate refused to hand over the money and insisted on handing it over to Dziva. They drove to Kebbab Restaurant in Milton Park where they met Dziva.
Dziva went to Helliate Rushwaya’s car where she handed over the trap money before the two men were subsequently arrested.
Dziva and Tombe will appear in court on 04 June 2024 for a pre-sentencing hearing.
