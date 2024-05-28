Spain Pledges To Give Ukraine €1 Billion In Military Aid

Speaking at a press conference after the signing of the “enormously important” deal, Sánchez said:

He said Spain had already pledged to supply Patriot missiles and said it would also send “another batch of Leopard tanks and above all ammunition”.

The Patriot is a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system developed to intercept high-flying aircraft and later modified to address the threat of tactical ballistic missiles.

The Spanish government said the agreement would also include other areas, such as intelligence, training, de-mining, reconstruction and humanitarian assistance.

Zelenskiy said he had briefed Sánchez on the situation on the frontline and was grateful to Spain for its “tangible and truly life-saving support”.

He, however, said Ukraine still urgently needed another seven US-made Patriot air defence systems to stop Russia from hitting the power grid and civilian areas.

