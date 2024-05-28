Temba Mliswa Withdraws Fraud Charges Against Chegutu RDC Chairperson

In return, Gwinji agreed to hand over a Toyota Hilux GD6 vehicle registration number AAE 8748. He, however, reneged on the deal and refused to hand over the vehicle when his trial was completed.

Mliswa then opened a fraud case against Gwinji.

However, the former ZANU PF Mashonaland West chairman revealed that the vehicle has now been delivered resulting in the withdrawal of the charges. In his affidavit signed on 14 May 2024, Mliswa said:

I reported a case of fraud against Tatenda Gwinji in which he had defrauded me of US$35 000. I now wish to withdraw the charges against the accused person. (This is) after surrendering the vehicle in question Reg number AAE 8748 Toyota Hilux GD6 registered in the name of Chegutu Rural District Council.

Mliswa had dragged the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) into the matter alleging that a Chegutu-based prosecutor, Abigail Fana, did not handle the case properly. He charged:

In my absence and without knowledge Gwinji was released and Prosecutor Abigail Fana agreed to proceed by way of summons. I, the complainant, was kept out of the loop & my side of the story wasn’t sought. This is a travesty of justice& will fight this to the fullest. Fana has been complicit in a lot of shady deals and even benefitted land through Gwinji during his time as Chegutu RDC Chairperson.

However, in a statement issued on 14 May 2024, the NPA rejected the allegations of corruption against Fana, saying the decision not to place Gwinji on remand was made after careful consideration by authorities.

