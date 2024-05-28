Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Takes Three-week Break

7 minutes ago Tue, 28 May 2024 07:33:53 GMT

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) is taking a three-week break to accommodate the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and the COSAFA Men’s Competition.

In a statement issued this Tuesday, 28 May, PSL Communications and Liaison Officer Kudzai Bare said the toplight league will take a break from 01 June and resume on 22 June 2024.

She said the rescheduled match between Herentals College and Bikita Minerals will be played on Saturday, 01 June, at Rufaro Stadium. Said Bare:

Feedback