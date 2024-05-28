Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Takes Three-week Break
The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) is taking a three-week break to accommodate the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and the COSAFA Men’s Competition.
In a statement issued this Tuesday, 28 May, PSL Communications and Liaison Officer Kudzai Bare said the toplight league will take a break from 01 June and resume on 22 June 2024.
She said the rescheduled match between Herentals College and Bikita Minerals will be played on Saturday, 01 June, at Rufaro Stadium. Said Bare:
This serves to advise that the Premier Soccer League will be taking a break from 1 June 2024 to accommodate the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and the COSAFA Men’s Competition.
During this period, only one rescheduled match between Herentals College FC and Bikita Minerals FC will be played on Saturday 1 June 2024 at Rufaro Stadium at 1500 hours.
The Castle Lager PSL matches will resume on Saturday 22 June 2024.
The Warriors host Lesotho in their next FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on 07 June.
They will then play against South Africa on Matchday 4 at Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein on 11 June.
