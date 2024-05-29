677 Rank Marshals, 1 570 Mushikashika Arrested

Commissioner Nyathi said some of the touts arrested would be fined while repeat offenders would be sent to court.

More than 40 touts, as well as bus operator Isau Mupfumi, were arrested at the weekend over the violent clashes between touts at Mutare ranks.

Mupfumi was granted US$1 000 bail by Mutare provincial magistrate Tendai Mahwe, while 49 rank marshals who were arrested over the same violent incidents, were all denied bail.

Comm Nyathi confirmed that they had received reports from transport operators about bogus police officers who were demanding a “security fee” so that they (bus operators) would not be arrested. He said:

We have received reports about some people who are claiming to be police officers and are approaching transport operators claiming various amounts of money so that they will not be arrested over the public violence case which occurred in Mutare.

He said in one of the cases, the criminals demanded about US$300 cash from a Harare-based operator, who had since made a report to the police.

Comm. Nyathi warned the criminals that the long arm of the law would catch up with them and urged transport operators to report such cases to the police.

