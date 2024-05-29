86 Senior Police Officers Promoted
The eighty-six (86) Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) senior police officers recently promoted to the ranks of Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Chief Superintendents will be confirmed to their new positions today, 29 May.
The promoted senior officers include ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Ngwarai Nyathi, who together with 16 others was elevated to the rank of Commissioners.
Former Bulawayo police spokesperson and Officer Commanding Gwanda District, Chief Superintendent Mandlenkosi Moyo, together with 27 others were promoted to the rank Assistant Commissioner rank.
Officer Commanding Commercial Crimes Southern region, Superintendent Alford Nyasha, and Supt Sipiwe Makonese who is a former Matabeleland North provincial spokesperson together with 39 others were promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendent.
In a recent statement, the ZRP said Commissioner General Tandabantu Godwin Matanga will officiate the conferment of the rank to newly promoted senior officers this Wednesday. Reads part of the statement:
The Commissioner General of police shall be pleased to officiate the conferment of the rank to newly promoted senior officers on Wednesday 29 May 2014 at 10AM at Mkushi Academy’s new assembly hall.
Officers of the rank of Chief Superintendent and above within greater Harare are cordially invited to attend the occasion.
All promoted officers shall not put on the new badges of rank until after the conferment. Staff officer ordinance shall start issuing out new badges rank on 23 May 2024 in accordance with this signal.
