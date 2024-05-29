86 Senior Police Officers Promoted

1 hour ago Wed, 29 May 2024 06:53:33 GMT

The eighty-six (86) Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) senior police officers recently promoted to the ranks of Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Chief Superintendents will be confirmed to their new positions today, 29 May.

The promoted senior officers include ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Ngwarai Nyathi, who together with 16 others was elevated to the rank of Commissioners.

Former Bulawayo police spokesperson and Officer Commanding Gwanda District, Chief Superintendent Mandlenkosi Moyo, together with 27 others were promoted to the rank Assistant Commissioner rank.

