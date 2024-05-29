Chinese Miner Kills Gokwe Man, Injures Another In Zhombe

The four encroached into another shaft at Blue Belle Mine, Zhombe which is owned by the accused person.

Allegations are that the accused person who was armed with a pistol approached them and shot Goni Goni once in the left thigh. He died on the spot.

He is also alleged to have shot John Muchawaya thrice: once on the left knee, once on the right ankle and once on the left thigh.

Muchawaya sustained three gunshot wounds and he is currently admitted at Kwekwe General Hospital.

Further allegations are that the accused person hit Lovemore Mapfanya once on the head with a fist.

Mapfanya fled from the scene and filed a Police report leading to the arrest of the accused person.

Cai was remanded in custody and will appear in court again on 11 June 2024.

