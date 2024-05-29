Pindula|Search Pindula
Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Saudi Pro League Goal-scoring Record

7 minutes agoWed, 29 May 2024 10:47:21 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo has broken the Saudi Pro League goal-scoring record set by Abderrazak Hamdallah who netted 34 in 2019.

The 39-year-old former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward scored a brace on Monday to take his tally to 35 goals in a season.

The Portuguese star netted a brace in Al-Nassr’s last league stage match of the season as they beat Al-Ittihad 4-2 in Riyadh, taking his tally to 35 goals in a season as he broke the record of Hamdallah who netted 34 in the 2019 season while playing for Al Nassr.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner shared a post on social media after breaking the Saudi Pro League record. He captioned the post: “I don’t follow the records, the records follow me”.

According to Hindustan Times, Ronaldo also became the first footballer to become the highest goal-scorer in four different leagues.

He won the Spanish Golden Boot thrice, the Premier League Golden Boot once, and did the same in Serie A while playing for Juventus.

In Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo netted four hat-tricks and also picked up a red card. He was suspended for obscene gestures towards Al-Shabab fans who had been chanting the name of Lionel Messi, Ronaldo’s longstanding football rival.

Al-Nassr finished second in the league, 14 points behind local rival Al-Hilal, which completed the 34-round league unbeaten on Monday.

More: Pindula News

