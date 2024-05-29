Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Saudi Pro League Goal-scoring Record

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner shared a post on social media after breaking the Saudi Pro League record. He captioned the post: “I don’t follow the records, the records follow me”.

According to Hindustan Times, Ronaldo also became the first footballer to become the highest goal-scorer in four different leagues.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

He won the Spanish Golden Boot thrice, the Premier League Golden Boot once, and did the same in Serie A while playing for Juventus.

In Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo netted four hat-tricks and also picked up a red card. He was suspended for obscene gestures towards Al-Shabab fans who had been chanting the name of Lionel Messi, Ronaldo’s longstanding football rival.

Al-Nassr finished second in the league, 14 points behind local rival Al-Hilal, which completed the 34-round league unbeaten on Monday.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment