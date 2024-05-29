Government Keeps Epworth Residents Waiting For 11 000 Title Deeds

However, NewsDay has learnt that only a few ZANU PF activists were handpicked to receive the title deeds amid indications that the government has “forgotten” about the project. Said a source:

Only a few were issued, those with close ties to ZANU PF. Land barons led by John Mabwe (co-ordinator and spokesperson for Kushinga Epworth Residents Trust) and Moyo are holding Epworth Local Board at ransom contesting the authenticity of the layout plans and general plans of Epworth… the surveyor general up to now is sleeping on duty.

Mabwe said the layout plan did not correspond with a map that was made in 2001 when squatters received occupiers’ cards. He said:

The layout plan that was used does not match the map. We have simply challenged this. A lot of elderly widows and orphans were left out of the 2022 layout plan which was not even approved by the Surveyor-General. We want title deeds as early as yesterday but we want the right procedure to be followed and the right people to benefit. In Ward 6 (Overspill Extension), the council pegged stands using a fake layout plan of Plan number H.O.F 8 and increased them from 3 856 to 3 904 to benefit some council officials (sic). So the regularisation process is very scandalous. Council is doing what the High Court interdicted. That’s contempt of court.

Epworth Town secretary Wilton Mhanda refused to comment to NewsDay on the matter.

Epworth North legislator Zivai Mhetu said residents had received deeds of grant, not title deeds. He explained:

There is a difference between a deed of grant and a title deed. Development has to take place first, for instance, the installation of roads, among others. When this happens, Epworth residents will be able to receive title deeds in both paper and digital form. Hence, I will be lobbying Parliament for the construction of roads in Epworth.

A title deed is a legal document that provides proof of ownership over the property, real estate, and sometimes vehicles. It establishes ownership rights and serves as evidence of ownership.

A grant deed, on the other hand, is used to indicate the transfer of property or real estate from one party to another. Unlike a title deed, a grant deed does not necessarily provide proof of ownership.

