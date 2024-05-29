Pindula|Search Pindula
How to buy Zimbabwe Airtime from South Africa

7 minutes agoWed, 29 May 2024 12:46:09 GMT
How to buy Zimbabwe Airtime from South Africa

Note from Pindula Market

Have you been struggling to send Airtime from over Limpopo to Zimbabwe?

Were you finding it difficult to buy bundles for your parents and children so that you can do video calls/ WhatsApp calls with them?

Techzim has a solution for this.

You can now buy Econet airtime and bundles from South Africa on WhatsApp.

How do you buy?

Step 1: Save this WhatsApp number +27727968183

Step 2: Go on WhatsApp and type the word Airtime to that number

The following prompt messages are easy to follow.

After the payment is completed your loved one in Zimbabwe will receive the Airtime or bundle in less than a minute! 

Should you need any assistance, you can reach out to Techzim on WhatsApp Number +263715068543

 

Please forward this to other Zimbabweans in South Africa so they also know!

