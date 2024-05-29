How to buy Zimbabwe Airtime from South Africa
Note from Pindula Market
Have you been struggling to send Airtime from over Limpopo to Zimbabwe?
Were you finding it difficult to buy bundles for your parents and children so that you can do video calls/ WhatsApp calls with them?
Techzim has a solution for this.
You can now buy Econet airtime and bundles from South Africa on WhatsApp.
Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news
How do you buy?
Step 1: Save this WhatsApp number +27727968183
Step 2: Go on WhatsApp and type the word Airtime to that number
The following prompt messages are easy to follow.
After the payment is completed your loved one in Zimbabwe will receive the Airtime or bundle in less than a minute!
Should you need any assistance, you can reach out to Techzim on WhatsApp Number +263715068543
Please forward this to other Zimbabweans in South Africa so they also know!