Karoi Man Steals Cow To Pay Lobola

39 minutes ago Wed, 29 May 2024 14:36:21 GMT

A 19-year-old man from Nyawiswa village appeared before the Karoi Magistrates’ Court, charged with stock theft. He had stolen a cow and used it to pay lobola for his bride.

The brief facts of the matter as outlined by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) are that on 12 April 2024, at around 6 PM, and at Dabvu homestead, the complainant penned his herd of cattle and went home.

During the same night, Locky Chigwengwe (19), went to the complainant’s cattle kraal untied a black cow with curved horns and drove it away unnoticed.

Feedback