Karoi Man Steals Cow To Pay Lobola
A 19-year-old man from Nyawiswa village appeared before the Karoi Magistrates’ Court, charged with stock theft. He had stolen a cow and used it to pay lobola for his bride.
The brief facts of the matter as outlined by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) are that on 12 April 2024, at around 6 PM, and at Dabvu homestead, the complainant penned his herd of cattle and went home.
During the same night, Locky Chigwengwe (19), went to the complainant’s cattle kraal untied a black cow with curved horns and drove it away unnoticed.
Chigwengwe used the stolen cow to pay lobola the following day to Ian Wamiridza of Muchena village.
The complainant noticed the missing beast the following morning at around 8 AM and reported the matter to the police.
Investigations were conducted and on 14 April 2024 Wamiridza was found in possession of the stolen cow and he implicated Chigwengwe leading to his arrest. The value of the stolen cow was US$400.
Chigwengwe was found guilty and sentenced to 9 years imprisonment.
