New "King Munhumutapa" Dares Government

It’s quite surprising that unscrupulous people have manipulated the issue of chieftainship for personal gain.

As King Munhumutapa I don’t impose chiefs but I sit down with the whole clan and a clear consensus is reached as those in the chieftainship family know who the next heir is.

So, in this case, it was clear that Rubatika was the next Chief Seke but for years someone (allegedly) just came and imposed a person who was not even in line for chieftainship.

He said his actions were guided by a 2022 High Court order which declared him King Munhumutapa after the then Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister had contested his kingship.

In the High Court case number HC 3981/22 between Chiminya and then Local Government minister Winston Chitando, it was “ordered by consent that the plaintiff Timothy Chiminya is hereby declared as Mambo Munhumutapa.”

This week, Chiminya filed another High Court application seeking further confirmation as King Munhumutapa. He said:

I won my case in the High Court and the government failed to oppose the court judgment. They never approached me but they announced that I have been disowned in the media without going to court. They are supposed to honour the court decision. I have filed court papers for contempt of court by the government.

A fortnight ago, the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works issued a statement dismissing Chiminya’s assertion that he is the new King Munhumutapa, saying the Zimbabwean Constitution does not have a provision for Kingship. The Ministry said:

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works strongly condemns the Illegal behaviour and conduct of the fraudulent imposter, Timothy Chiminya Mujuru, and would like to advise the public to ignore him and his antics… The public is urged to report this imposter to law enforcement agents when approached in their communities.

King Munhumutapa, also known as Mwenemutapa, was the ruler of the ancient Kingdom of Mutapa (sometimes referred to as the Mutapa Empire) which existed in what is now modern-day Zimbabwe and expanded into parts of Mozambique.

The Mutapa empire flourished between the mid-15th and mid-17th centuries and was succeded by the Rozvi Empire which was ruled by the Changamire dynasty.

