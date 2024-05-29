POTRAZ Warns Individuals Generating And Peddling Fake News

POTRAZ was not aware of the awarding of a license to Starlink and only learned of the development through social media, just like the rest of the citizens of Zimbabwe.

As it stands, POTRAZ is now working in reverse format, where we are drawing up a predated tender document that allows IMC Communications to be the sole supplier of Starlink service in Zimbabwe.

The reverse format also includes drawing up predated documents for IMC Communications, including company registration, names of company directors, security checks, etc.

These processes will then allow IMC Communications to be a regulated Starlink Internet provider. Please bear with us while this process is taking place.

