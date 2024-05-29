Stade de Reims Donates €30 000 To Marshall Munetsi Foundation

The Marshall Munetsi Foundation is committed to promoting access to education for children in the country.

301km this season for Marshall Munetsi! For every kilometre travelled by the Zimbabwean midfielder, the Stade de Reims donates €100 to its Foundation!

Through this Foundation, Munetsi donates 10 per cent of his earnings to provide education for underprivileged children in Zimbabwe. Speaking to FIFPRO in 2023, Munetsi said:

When my agent first told me about the new clause in the contract that I was being offered with Stade de Reims, it came as a huge surprise.

I had never heard about something like this happening in football before and I had never mentioned anything of the kind to the club – the initiative all came from them.

The commitment to donating €100 per kilometre I run is no mean feat, as I average around 11 or 12 per game, which can see €1,200 going towards my foundation in Zimbabwe every single match.